Best Hydrating Face Masks—Ranked

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Mar. 27, 2019 3:30 AM
The quality of your skin says a lot about you.
A well-rested dewy complexion introduces you before you speak. We're all human, though, so most of the time we're dehydrated, running on empty and lucky if we have 10 minutes to dedicate to self-care at the end of the day. But, truly, if you can find the time to use a face mask once a week, we promise you'll see a difference. For the busy bees out there, we recommend a hydrating mask chock-full of skin-plumping ingredients that target fine lines and wrinkles.
Not only will investing in a mask you love make you look better, it'll make you feel better You deserve it!
Around here, we love a good Korean skincare import—they are the trendsetters, after all. These budget-friendly, green tea-infused sheet masks are hard to find and yes, it's because they are that good. The main ingredient is packed with antioxidants that plump and fight the signs of premature aging.
For Instagram purposes, we love us a hot-pink face mask. And the fact that this one is legit really makes it worth the $56 price tag. The refreshing gel-like formula is packed with thirst-quenching hyaluronic acid that feeds your dry skin ASAP.
When beauty guru and Instagram star Marianna Hewitt co-founded this leave-on mask a few years ago, we knew we had to try it. Packed with Vitamin C (to brighten and even out your skin tone) and sodium hyaluronate (to boost your skin's moisture content), you're sure to look perked up in no time.
We like this sheet mask because it's a less-expensive option that really gets the job done. The formula is unscented, so it's ideal for sensitive skin, and filled with hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E and collagen to help improve skin elasticity and firmness. Just 10 minutes and you're good to go.
This just-launched leave-on mask comes from one of our fave Australian lines. The main ingredient is lanolin, a hydrating all-natural wax which happens to be the hero ingredient across the entire brand. Bonus: You've also got de-puffing ingredients like caffeine and mint in this one, too.
If you've had the pleasure of visiting any of the worldwide Skin Laundry locations, known for their on-the-go laser facials, you know this is brand backed by science. They recommend following up their facials with this Acquacell-based (watermelon fruit extract, lentil fruit extract and apple fruit extract) sheet mask, but we're so addicted we use it at home on the reg.
It's no secret that Hollywood is obsessed with honey as a skincare ingredient, and this natural one's the best we've tried. Upon application, it's got a soothing, warming affect. And yes, it feels and smells oh-so-yummy you'll hardly mind it on your face.
Nurse Jamie works with basically every celeb in Hollywood, so we follow her advice like a religion. As you might have guessed, this gentle moisture mask from her line is the real deal. Cucumber extract calms dry skin, lactic acid promotes cell turnover and aloe vera hydrates.
This cooling face mask is ideal for hot summer days because it actually tingles and feels refreshing when you put it on. The professional-strength formula contains hyaluronic acid, which holds up to 1,800 times its weight in water to hydrate skin, and resveratrol, which lightens, brightens and reduces wrinkles.
Listen up, because there's nothing we love more than an ingredient-driven beauty product. This pretty pink, petal-soft mask (the oil of over 600 roses is in each one!) relies on a long list of natural actives like sodium hyaluronate and squalane that plump the skin and stimulate new cell growth. Did we mention it calms inflammation and reduces acne, too?
