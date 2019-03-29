Being a fashion model is hard. Trying to be a "model" mom is even harder.

Molly Sims knows that firsthand. In this new episode of E!'s digital series Mom2Mom, the actor, style icon and mom of three chats with host Carissa Culiner about what motherhood really looks like—regardless of how it appears on social media.

"I think everyone on social media tries to make motherhood look easy but it's not," Molly laughs, after Carissa points out that her guest's adorable family does look pretty perfect on the Internet. Fans familiar with Molly's exceedingly wholesome family-friendly Instagram account probably feel the same.

But, despite all those easy-breezy beach snapshots featuring Grey, 2, Scarlett, 4, and Brooks, 6, smiling ear to ear, the lifestyle blogger confirms she's experienced all the regular mom stuff too. Poop in the bathtub? Check. Three hours spent in an airplane bathroom with her sobbing infant? That too. "She could not pull it together," little Scarlett's mom remembers.