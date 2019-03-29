by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., 29 Mar. 2019 8:46 AM
Being a fashion model is hard. Trying to be a "model" mom is even harder.
Molly Sims knows that firsthand. In this new episode of E!'s digital series Mom2Mom, the actor, style icon and mom of three chats with host Carissa Culiner about what motherhood really looks like—regardless of how it appears on social media.
"I think everyone on social media tries to make motherhood look easy but it's not," Molly laughs, after Carissa points out that her guest's adorable family does look pretty perfect on the Internet. Fans familiar with Molly's exceedingly wholesome family-friendly Instagram account probably feel the same.
But, despite all those easy-breezy beach snapshots featuring Grey, 2, Scarlett, 4, and Brooks, 6, smiling ear to ear, the lifestyle blogger confirms she's experienced all the regular mom stuff too. Poop in the bathtub? Check. Three hours spent in an airplane bathroom with her sobbing infant? That too. "She could not pull it together," little Scarlett's mom remembers.
Has Lacey Chabert Ever Been a "Mean Girl" to Another Parent? Watch Her Hilarious Kid Confessions on Mom2Mom!
Molly says organization is where she thrives as a mother. But, like a lot of women, raising three young kids has also taught her to accept that things don't always go as planned. "When things happen and things fall apart from the schedule is where I have to a little bit be like, 'It's just gonna happen. It's just gonna be a hot mess,'" she tells Carissa.
But can the host match her composure? See Carissa undergo a highly creative makeover at the hands of Molly's sweet daughter Scarlett during Mom2Mom's latest episode!
Carissa's Mom2Mom series returns to YouTube next Friday with another Hollywood mom!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?