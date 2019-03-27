Simone Biles was reluctant to follow her friends and colleagues' leads by publicly accusing Larry Nassar of sexual abuse because she did not want to be labeled and have her horrific ordeal overshadow her career.

In 2018, the 55-year-old former U.S.A Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing dozens of young female gymnasts, including Biles, and "Fierce Five" members McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber, Madison Kocian and Kyla Ross, under the guise of medical treatment.

Biles, who won gold medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics, talked about her ordeal in an interview with Priyanka Chopra for her YouTube series If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, released on Wednesday.

When asked when she knew she was abused, the Olympic champion said, "There was a time I asked my friend and I called her and I asked her the definition of 'sexually abused,' because some of my other friends, they had had it worse than me," the 22-year-old athlete said. "She said, "If he did that and that, you've been sexually abused.' I kind of brushed it off, and I was like, 'No, I'm am not willing to put that out there for the world to see. They're not going to see Simone the gymnast. They're going to see Simone as a sexual abuse survivor.'"