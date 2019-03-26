Conor McGregor Announces Retirement From MMA

Conor McGregor

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Conor McGregor announced his retirement from mixed martial arts on Tuesday.

"Hey guys quick announcement, I've decided to retire from the sport formally known as 'Mixed Martial Arts' today," he wrote on Twitter. "I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!"

The news came just hours after the UFC star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During his interview, McGregor said he was "in talks" for another fight this summer.

"My next fight—we're in talks for July….So, we'll see what happens," he said. A lot of politics and going on. The fight game is a mad game…To my fans, I am in shape, and I am ready." 

He also said "there are many opponents" he could face and that he could "pick who I please."

"I've done a lot. I've fought a lot. I've never pulled out of contests. You know, I've gone through some crazy injuries and crazy external situations that many a man would sprint for the hills if it happened to them," he said. "But I stood firm and I've done my peace for the company."

 

In addition, he referred to his whiskey company, Proper No. Twelve Whiskey, as his "baby" and said he has a lot of "great entities."

"I don't necessarily need to fight. I am set for life. My family is set for life. We are good," he said. "But I am eager to fight. So, we'll see what happens. I'm just staying ready, as I like to say."

As fans will recall, this wasn't the first time McGregor had announced his retirement. Back in 2016, he revealed he was going to "retire young." So, some fans were a bit skeptical about the recent news.

 

According to UFC, McGregor holds a 21-4-0 record. He also holds two division UFC World Champion titles. His last fight was against Khabib Nurmagomedov, which he lost in the fourth round.

