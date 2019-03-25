by Lauren Piester | Mon., 25 Mar. 2019 7:17 PM
The weirdest reality show crossover continues!
90 Day Fiance star Evelyn Cormier's American Idol audition aired last week, and tonight, we saw her make it all the way through Hollywood week. She performed the most classic of all songs, Oasis' "Wonderwall," shown as part of a package about Katy Perry's advice for song choice which basically boiled down to "sing a well known song unless your original is absolutely incredible."
"I'm very familiar with the song Wonderwall just because I'm in a family band, and every time we play out we play Wonderwall as our like, fun song," Evelyn said.
It went well, obviously.
All of the Hollywood week competitors were split into three different rooms, two of which made it through and one of which did not. Evelyn was in the first room, and got a moment to share her joy at having made it.
"My mind is just like...blown," she said.
Cormier is known for season five of 90 Day Fiance. She's 19 and has been married to husband David for a year.
Tonight's last episode of Hollywood Week also featured a proposal on stage when, just after she lamented how her boyfriend Matt couldn't be there due to finals, Johanna Jones found herself being proposed to when Matt showed up unexpectedly on stage after driving 11 hours to get there on time. She also made it through!
And we got another stellar performance from Alejandro Aranda, who treated the judges to another original song, which went much better than Eddie Islands' did, as you can see below.
American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
