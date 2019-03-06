American Idol Declares the Best Audition of All Time

When American Idol promises us the best audition of all time, they better deliver.

That's what we were apparently in for on Wednesday's episode, and we definitely did get some incredible moments. But did we get the best Idol audition of all time? According to the judges we did!

First, we have to talk about Shayy Winn, a 17 year-old high school student who recently lost her sight due to a brain tumor. Lionel Richie straight up started crying as she sang Andra Day's "Rise Up," and it was hard not to join him. Her voice was effortless, like butter from start to finish.

"You have what we cannot teach," Luke Bryan told her. She naturally made it through to Hollywood.