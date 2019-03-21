In wake of the college admissions scandal, it's safe to say Lori Loughlin's cushy and lavish life has turned upside down. If anything, the 54-year-old actress is "very stressed" over her and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli's, current situation with authorities.

In fact, the Fuller House star's daughters, Isabella Rose Giannuli, 20, and Oliva Jade Giannuli, 19, have also been affected by the news. So much so, the 19-year-old YouTuber and social media influencer lost major partnerships with brands, including Sephora.

That said, Lori's daughters are feeling "devastated" over everything that's going on with their family, according to a source.

"The girls are devastated and scared for their parents to take the fall," a source tells E! News. "They have been advised not to talk to anyone and are only in communication with their lawyers and their family."

As for the 54-year-old actress? "She's laying low and in seclusion," the source reveals.