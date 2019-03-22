Kimono Cover Ups for the Beach or Pool

It's no secret that right about now we're all thinking how we're going to spend these warmer days that are suddenly upon us.

If you're anything like us, your time will be spent outside, basking in the fresh sunshine. You'll probably be sporting a cute bikini or some sort of denim cutoffs, too. You're thinking along the right lines, but you're missing out on one amazing accessory: the kimono. Here's why: If you're sunbathing at the beach it's an easy garment to thrown on if you want to take a walk. Or if you're wearing jeans and a tee, it's the chicest breezy top layer.

Basically what we're saying is that we're going to be living in kimonos the next few months, and you should to.