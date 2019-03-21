O.J. Simpson's Bronco chase? A dance with Princess Diana? There was a lot more in store had Forrest Gump's story continued.

That is, according to Oscar-winning screenwriter Eric Roth, who wrote the screenplay for the hit 1994 film. As he recently revealed to Yahoo!, he had penned a sequel script that featured Gump popping up at significant times and places of the 1990s, including in Simpson's infamous getaway car, the white Ford Bronco, as well as a charity dance with the late Princess Diana. Apparently, Gump knew his way around a dance floor.

As Roth explained to Yahoo!, Gump also meets a Native American woman and eventually finds his "calling" as a bingo caller on a reservation.