Louis Tomlinson's Sister Félicité Tomlinson Dead at 18

Louis Tomlinson's younger sister, Félicité Tomlinson, has been found dead at the age of 18.

Félicité, a model and social media influencer with over 1.3 million Instagram followers, reportedly collapsed on Wednesday after a suspected heart attack at her apartment in London. She last shared a photo to Instagram on Sunday, March 10. In the picture, Félicité can be seen sitting on the floor as she takes a selfie.

"Don't know why I look so shocked [heart emoji]," she captioned the post.

This devastating news comes just over two years after Félicité and Louis' mom, Johannah Deakin, passed away after a long battle with leukemia. It was exactly one week ago that the 27-year-old One Direction star released an emotional new song about his mother's death called "Two of Us."

In Louis' tribute song, he sings directly to Johannah, telling her how much he misses her and how he's living his life for the "two of us."