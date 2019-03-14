Hallmark Cuts Ties With Lori Loughlin Amid College Admission Scandal

Hallmark has officially cut ties with Lori Loughlin following allegations of her involvement in the now infamous college cheating scheme.

"We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations," Crown Media Family Networks said in a statement Thursday. "We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production."

Loughlin has appeared in a number of productions for Hallmark, including the TV series When Calls the Heart, which she's starred in since 2014.