breaking! YG Entertainment Has Terminated Seungri's Contract

Ciara Gets Real About Abstaining From Sex With Russell Wilson Before Marriage

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., 13 Mar. 2019 10:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Russell Wilson, Ciara, Celeb Valentine's Day

Instagram

A lot of prayer was involved when Ciara and Russell Wilson decided to abstain from premarital sex.

The 33-year-old singer and 30-year-old Seattle Seahawks quarterback wed in England in July 2016, four months after they got engaged and more than a year after they began dating for over a year. After they began their relationship, Ciara had said that she and Russell, a devout Christian, would abstain from having sex "until the deal is sealed," telling E! News that while it was "great challenge" to remain celibate, it allowed them to continue to build their friendship."

She talked about the no-premarital sex policy again in a recent interview with InStyle, published in its April 2019 issue.

"That took a lot of prayer," the singer said. "It was hard. I can't lie."

Photos

Ciara's Best Looks

In 2017, Ciara talked about her and Russell's no-sex policy in an interview with Cosmopolitan South Africa.

Ciara, InStyle, April 2019

Phil Poynter / Instyle

"I have to give credit to my husband for sharing those views," said. "It's awesome how it all worked out. We women think with our hearts and with our minds. When we see a guy, we envision what he's like and whether this could be something special. Guys see us from an exterior point of view—that's something I learned along the way as a woman...You shouldn't feel like you have to give your body away to get someone to like you."

Ciara, InStyle, April 2019

Phil Poynter / Instyle

In April 2017, nine months after they wed, Ciara gave birth to her and Russell's first child together, daughter Sienna Princess Wilson. She joined now-4-year-old brother Future Zahir Wilburn, Ciara's son with ex-husband and rapper Future.

"I want to have as many kids as I can," Ciara told InStyle. "My kids keep me young. They keep me active. They give me purpose. They just make it all make sense."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ciara , Russell Wilson , Sex , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Luke Perry, Riverdale

Luke Perry Laid to Rest in Private Tennessee Burial

Empire, Jussie Smollett

Empire Boss Addresses Jussie Smollett's Future With the Show

Josh Murray, Andi Dorfman

Andi Dorfman Throws Shade at Josh Murray During The Bachelor Finale

Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin Surrenders to FBI, Taken Into Custody Over College Admission Scandal

BTS, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Kit Harington, BTS Will Make Their Saturday Night Live Debuts

Liam Payne, Naomi Campbell

Why Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell Keep Fueling Romance Rumors

Riverdale, Chapter 51, Musical Episode

Riverdale's Next Musical Is Here: Get a First Look at Heathers

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.