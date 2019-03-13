breaking! YG Entertainment Has Terminated Seungri's Contract

Selena Gomez Admits She's "Nervous" About Her New Album

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., 13 Mar. 2019 8:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Selena Gomez, WE Day

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez has confirmed that a new album is in the works, but she's a little "nervous" about it.

The 26-year-old singer has been spotted at the studio multiple times in recent months, fueling speculation that an album might be dropping soon. Amid the chatter, Gomez took to Instagram Live this week to give her fans an update on her new music.

"I'm currently in the studio right now," she shared. "It's going really good."

Gomez went on to admit, "I'm just nervous about it, honestly, because I feel like the next few choices that I'm gonna make are very crucial. So, I'm trying to be really, really diligent and just patient with everything."

Photos

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's Cutest BFF Pics

While an album release date is still unknown, Gomez has been featured on two new songs recently.

In late January, Gomez's collab with Julia Michaels was released. The duo teamed up on the track "Anxiety," off of Michaels' new EP, Inner Monologue Part I.

A month later, Gomez, Benny BlancoTainy and J Balvin dropped their new song, "I Can't Get Enough."

You can check out the just-released music video for the hit track above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin Surrenders to FBI, Taken Into Custody Over College Admission Scandal

BTS, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Kit Harington, BTS Will Make Their Saturday Night Live Debuts

Liam Payne, Naomi Campbell

Why Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell Keep Fueling Romance Rumors

Riverdale, Chapter 51, Musical Episode

Riverdale's Next Musical Is Here: Get a First Look at Heathers

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

The Bachelorette Season 15 Contestants: What We Know About Hannah Brown's Men

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Reveals the Name She Almost Gave Stormi Webster

Hannah Brown, The Bachelor

Bachelor Nation Reacts to Hannah B. Being Named the Next Bachelorette

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.