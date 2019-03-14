iHeartRadio Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner
Can you hear that? That's the sound of the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
In just a matter of hours, your favorite artists from across every genre of the music world will descend upon the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for a celebration unlike any other. Hosted by The Masked Singer winner and R&B singer T-Pain, the 6th annual ceremony honors the performers and music heard on iHeartMedia radio stations from across the past year.
As for what's to come from tonight's festivities, Taylor Swift is expected to make a special appearance to accept the coveted Tour of the Year Award. The performance lineup also includes the likes of Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys, Halsey, Garth Brooks, Kacey Musgraves and John Legend.
Check out the complete list of 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards winners below:
Tour of the Year
WINNER: Taylor Swift, Reputation Stadium Tour
Artist of the Decade
WINNER: Garth Brooks
iHeartRadio Innovator Award
WINNER: Alicia Keys
Fangirls Award
WINNER: Halsey
Most Thumbed-Up Artist of the Year
WINNER: Imagine Dragons
Song of the Year
"Better Now," Post Malone
"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
"God's Plan," Drake
"Perfect," Ed Sheeran
"The Middle," Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Female Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Halsey
Male Artist of the Year
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Best Duo/Group of the Year
5 Seconds of Summer
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The disco
twenty one pilots
Best Collaboration
"Finesse (Remix)," Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
"I Like It," Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
WINNER: "Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line
"The Middle," Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Best New Pop Artist
Bazzi
Lauv
Marshmello
MAX
NF
Alternative Rock Song of the Year
"Africa," Weezer
"Broken," lovelytheband
"Happier," Marshemllo featuring Bastille
"High Hopes," Panic! At The Disco
"Natural," Imagine Dragons
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year
Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
Portugal. The Man
Thirty Seconds to Mars
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist
AJR
Badflower
Billie Eilish
lovelytheband
Two Feet
Rock Song of the Year
"Are You Ready," Disturbed
"Bulletproof," Godsmack
"Devil," Shinedown
"Safari Song," Greta Van Fleet
"Zombie," Bad Wolves
Rock Artist of the Year
Five Finger Death Punch
Godsmack
Greta Van Fleet
Shinedown
WINNER: Three Days Grace
Country Song of the Year
"Heaven," Kane Brown
"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
"Most People Are Good," Luke Bryan
"Rich," Maren Morris
"Tequila," Dan + Shay
Country Artist of the Year
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist
Carly Pearce
Dylon Scott
Jordan Davis
LANCO
Russell Dickerson
Dance Song of the Year
"Friends," Marshmello and Anne-Marie
"Happier," Marshmello featuring Bastille
"One Kiss," Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa
"Remind Me to Forget," Kygo featuring Miguel
WINNER: "The Middle," Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Dance Artist of the Year
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
Zedd
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
"God's Plan," Drake
"I Like It, Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
"In My Feelings," Drake
"Nice for What," Drake
"Psycho," Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
BlocBoy JB
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Lil Pump
XXXTENTACION
R&B Song of the Year
"Boo'd Up," Ella Mai
"Finesse (Remix)," Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
"Medicine," Queen Naija
"Sky Walker," Miguel featuring Travis Scott
"When We," Tank
R&B Artist of the Year
Daniel Caesar
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Miguel
SZA
Best New R&B Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Queen Naija
TK Kravitz
Latin Song of the Year
"Clandestino," Shakira featuring Maluma
"Dura," Daddy Yankee
"Echame La Culpa," Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato
"Me Niego," Reik featuring Ozuna and Wisin
"X," Nicky Jam and J Balvin
Latin Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Best New Latin Artist
Lele Pons
Manuel Turizo
Mau y Ricky
Nio Garcia
Raymix
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
"Entre Beso y Beso," La Arrolladora Banda El Limón
"Me Dejé Llevar," Christian Nodal
"Mejor Me Alejo," Banda MS
"Mi Sorpresa Fuiste Tú," Calibre 50
"Mitad Y Mitad," Calibre 50
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Banda Carnaval
Banda sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
Gerardo Ortiz
Producer of the Year
David Garcia
Franke Dukes
Louis Bell
Marshmello
Noah "40" Shebib
Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category)
"Consequences," Camila Cabello
"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
"God's Plan," Drake
"In My Blood," Shawn Mendes
"thank u, next," Ariana Grande
"Without Me," Halsey
Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category)
"A Million Dreams," Pink and Willow Sage
"Africa," Weezer
"Crying in the Club," Niall Horan
"Fast Car" Khalid
"In My Blood," Charlie Puth
"Lucid Dreams," Halsey
"Me, Myself & I," Zayn
"Natural Woman," Ariana Grande
"Rewrite the Stars," Anne-Marie and James Arthur
WINNER: "You're Still the One," Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves
"Under Pressure," Shawn Mendes and Teddy Geiger
"Your Song," Lady Gaga
Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category)
"Delicate," Taylor Swift
"Dura," Daddy Yankee
"Finesse (Remix)," Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
"Freaky Friday," Lil Dicky and Chris Brown
"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
"God's Plan," Drake
"I Like It," Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny
"One Kiss," Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny
"Psycho," Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
"Taki Taki," DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B
"thank u, next," Ariana Grande
"This Is America," Childish Gambino
Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category)
WINNER: Agnez Mo
Bhad Bhabie
Dylan Minnette
Joji
Lele Pons
Loren Gray
Mason Ramsey
Queen Naija
Tana Mongeau
Trixie Mattel
Cutest Musician's Pet (Socially Voted Category)
Asia, Lady Gaga
Edgar, Brett Eldredge
Goodwin, Sabrina Carpenter
WINNER: Gracie, Lauren Jauregui
Hatchi, Perrie Edwards
Mooshu, Alex Pall
Piggy Smallz, Ariana Grande
Best Solo Breakout (Socially Voted Category)
Ally Brooke
Dinah Jane
Lauren Jauregui
Normani
Tiffany Young
Song That Left Us Shook (Socially Voted Category)
"Here Comes the Change," Kesha
"I'll Never Love Again," Lady Gaga
"One Day," Logic featuring Ryan Tedder
"thank u, next," Ariana Grande
"This Is America," Childish Gambino
"Youth," Shawn Mendes and Khalid
