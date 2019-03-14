iHeartRadio Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., 14 Mar. 2019 2:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Taylor Swift

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner

Can you hear that? That's the sound of the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

In just a matter of hours, your favorite artists from across every genre of the music world will descend upon the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for a celebration unlike any other. Hosted by The Masked Singer winner and R&B singer T-Pain, the 6th annual ceremony honors the performers and music heard on iHeartMedia radio stations from across the past year. 

As for what's to come from tonight's festivities, Taylor Swift is expected to make a special appearance to accept the coveted Tour of the Year Award. The performance lineup also includes the likes of Ariana GrandeAlicia KeysHalseyGarth Brooks, Kacey Musgraves and John Legend

Be sure to tune into FOX when the star-studded ceremony is broadcast live tonight from 8-10 p.m. EST. 

Check out the complete list of 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards winners below:

Photos

The Best iHeartRadio Music Awards Looks of All Time

Tour of the Year

WINNER: Taylor Swift, Reputation Stadium Tour

Artist of the Decade

WINNER: Garth Brooks

iHeartRadio Innovator Award

WINNER: Alicia Keys

Fangirls Award

WINNER: Halsey

Most Thumbed-Up Artist of the Year

WINNER: Imagine Dragons

Song of the Year

"Better Now," Post Malone

"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

"God's Plan," Drake

"Perfect," Ed Sheeran

"The Middle," Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Female Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Halsey

Male Artist of the Year

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Maren Morris, Zedd

Rachel Murray/Getty

Best Duo/Group of the Year

5 Seconds of Summer

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The disco

twenty one pilots

Best Collaboration

"Finesse (Remix)," Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B

"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

"I Like It," Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin

WINNER: "Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line

"The Middle," Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Best New Pop Artist

Bazzi

Lauv

Marshmello

MAX

NF

Alternative Rock Song of the Year

"Africa," Weezer

"Broken," lovelytheband

"Happier," Marshemllo featuring Bastille

"High Hopes," Panic! At The Disco

"Natural," Imagine Dragons

Photos

2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year

Imagine Dragons

lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco

Portugal. The Man

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist

AJR

Badflower

Billie Eilish

lovelytheband

Two Feet

Rock Song of the Year

"Are You Ready," Disturbed

"Bulletproof," Godsmack

"Devil," Shinedown

"Safari Song," Greta Van Fleet

"Zombie," Bad Wolves

Drake, iHeartRadio, Music Festival

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Rock Artist of the Year

Five Finger Death Punch

Godsmack

Greta Van Fleet

Shinedown

WINNER: Three Days Grace

Country Song of the Year

"Heaven," Kane Brown

"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

"Most People Are Good," Luke Bryan

"Rich," Maren Morris

"Tequila," Dan + Shay

Country Artist of the Year

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Photos

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2018: Star Sightings

Best New Country Artist

Carly Pearce

Dylon Scott

Jordan Davis

LANCO

Russell Dickerson

Dance Song of the Year

"Friends," Marshmello and Anne-Marie

"Happier," Marshmello featuring Bastille

"One Kiss," Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa

"Remind Me to Forget," Kygo featuring Miguel

WINNER: "The Middle," Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Dance Artist of the Year

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Zedd

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

"God's Plan," Drake

"I Like It, Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin

"In My Feelings," Drake

"Nice for What," Drake

"Psycho," Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

BlocBoy JB

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Lil Pump

XXXTENTACION

J Balvin, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Coachella 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

R&B Song of the Year

"Boo'd Up," Ella Mai

"Finesse (Remix)," Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B

"Medicine," Queen Naija

"Sky Walker," Miguel featuring Travis Scott

"When We," Tank

R&B Artist of the Year

Daniel Caesar

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Miguel

SZA

Best New R&B Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Queen Naija

TK Kravitz

Latin Song of the Year

"Clandestino," Shakira featuring Maluma

"Dura," Daddy Yankee

"Echame La Culpa," Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato

"Me Niego," Reik featuring Ozuna and Wisin

"X," Nicky Jam and J Balvin

Latin Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Best New Latin Artist

Lele Pons

Manuel Turizo

Mau y Ricky

Nio Garcia

Raymix

 

Photos

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina 2017: Portrait Studio

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

"Entre Beso y Beso," La Arrolladora Banda El Limón

"Me Dejé Llevar," Christian Nodal

"Mejor Me Alejo," Banda MS

"Mi Sorpresa Fuiste Tú," Calibre 50

"Mitad Y Mitad," Calibre 50

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Banda Carnaval

Banda sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

Gerardo Ortiz

Producer of the Year

David Garcia

Franke Dukes

Louis Bell

Marshmello

Noah "40" Shebib

Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category)

"Consequences," Camila Cabello

"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

"God's Plan," Drake

"In My Blood," Shawn Mendes

"thank u, next," Ariana Grande

"Without Me," Halsey

Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category)

"A Million Dreams," Pink and Willow Sage

"Africa," Weezer

"Crying in the Club," Niall Horan

"Fast Car" Khalid

"In My Blood," Charlie Puth

"Lucid Dreams," Halsey

"Me, Myself & I," Zayn

"Natural Woman," Ariana Grande

"Rewrite the Stars," Anne-Marie and James Arthur

WINNER: "You're Still the One," Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves

"Under Pressure," Shawn Mendes and Teddy Geiger

"Your Song," Lady Gaga

Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category)

"Delicate," Taylor Swift

"Dura," Daddy Yankee

"Finesse (Remix)," Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B

"Freaky Friday," Lil Dicky and Chris Brown

"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

"God's Plan," Drake

"I Like It," Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny

"One Kiss," Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny

"Psycho," Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

"Taki Taki," DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B

"thank u, next," Ariana Grande

"This Is America," Childish Gambino

Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category)

WINNER: Agnez Mo

Bhad Bhabie

Dylan Minnette

Joji

Lele Pons

Loren Gray

Mason Ramsey

Queen Naija

Tana Mongeau

Trixie Mattel

Cutest Musician's Pet (Socially Voted Category)

Asia, Lady Gaga

Edgar, Brett Eldredge

Goodwin, Sabrina Carpenter

WINNER: Gracie, Lauren Jauregui

Hatchi, Perrie Edwards

Mooshu, Alex Pall

Piggy Smallz, Ariana Grande

Best Solo Breakout (Socially Voted Category)

Ally Brooke

Dinah Jane

Lauren Jauregui

Normani

Tiffany Young

Song That Left Us Shook (Socially Voted Category)

"Here Comes the Change," Kesha

"I'll Never Love Again," Lady Gaga

"One Day," Logic featuring Ryan Tedder

"thank u, next," Ariana Grande

"This Is America," Childish Gambino

"Youth," Shawn Mendes and Khalid

Check out the complete list of winners here

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards , iHeartRadio , Awards , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner

"Stop Talking!" Kylie Jenner Hilariously Tries to Teach Kris Jenner How to Master Her Signature Lip Look

Félicité Tomlinson, Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson's Sister Félicité Tomlinson Dead at 18

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Michael Jackson, Wade Robson, Leaving Neverland

Starbucks and More Brands Distance Themselves From Michael Jackson After Leaving Neverland

R. Kelly, Michael Jackson Fans Feature

R. Kelly, Michael Jackson and the Fans Who'll Never Give Up the Faith

Danai Gurira, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Marvel Releases New Avengers: Endgame Poster With Danai Gurira's Name After Fan Backlash

Jessie J, Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum and Jessie J's Latest PDA Just Confirmed Things Are Heating Up

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.