Watch Kehlani Break It Down With Her Baby Bump

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Fri., 8 Mar. 2019 10:37 AM
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kehlani is doing the baby mama dance as she counts down the days until she becomes a mother.
The 23-year-old singer announced in October that she is pregnant with her first child, a baby girl. She later revealed on Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio that the child's father is her guitarist, Javie Young-White.
"EVICTIONNNNN NOTICE!" she wrote on Instagram on Friday, alongside a video of her dancing while showcasing her bare baby bump.
She also posted the clip on Twitter, writing, "#BABYMAMADANCE."
Also spotted in the video: A few of Kehlani's friends as well as her current baby, her dog, JoJo, who gets a little physical.
The pooch is set to be rehomed.
"Bay Area.. i got my rottweiler trained twice over the last 5 months in really great training boarding care in preparation for my newborn. She came home & her actions are still quite incompatible with a newborn baby environment. I need to find my pumpkin a home," Kehlani tweeted on Friday, before deleting the post.
Instagram / Kehlani
Many of Kehlani's fans offered to rehome the dog.
keep ur fur baby! give it a chance until the baby gets here. the baby might be a push for the dog to start actin right !— gab (@notflrkilos) March 8, 2019
Others urged her to keep the pet.
