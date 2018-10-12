Surprise! Kehlani Is Pregnant With a Baby Girl

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 1:26 PM

Kehlani is embarking on her next big adventure: motherhood!

The singer-songwriter is pregnant with a baby girl, she announced via social media on Friday. 

"I've always been very open with you all about my personal adventures & accomplishments," Kehlani wrote alongside photos from a recent maternity shoot. "This was the HARDEST to hide." 

She said having a "big, healthy, happy" family of her own has been a lifelong dream, adding, "I am so honored to be given this gift by spirit, creator, and an amazing partner whom I trust with my body and life after a very traumatic experience that had me afraid of interacting with men as a whole for what i was sure would be forever."

Kehlani, whose hit songs include her "Ring" collaboration with Cardi B and "Good Life" with G-Eazy, shared, "I knew sharing something so personal and precious could bring stress into my world but there isn't a word anyone would say my way that could take away from this." 

Photos

2018 Celebrity Babies

The 23-year-old revealed she is 4 months along and already counting down the days until her bundle of joy enters the world. 

"Dearest little girl," she gushed, "I am so proud to be your mommy. I am so proud to have received you. I cannot wait to meet you, I know you will be 50,000 times more special than I can even imagine at this moment." 

Earlier this year, Kehlani made headlines when she came out as queer. 

Congratulations, mama! 

