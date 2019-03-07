Syfy
by Chris Harnick | Thu., 7 Mar. 2019 7:35 AM
Syfy
Wynonna Earp fans shared the love, now they're feeling the love.
In an effort to show their support for the show, which remains in limbo due to financial issues surrounding the fourth season, Earpers put up multiple billboards in New York City's Times Square. The mission is also alive and well on social media with the tag #FightForWynonna.
Now, series star Melanie Scrofano and creator Emily Andras repaid that love with a billboard of their own, thanking fans. Andras said it was Scrofano's idea to post the message, and Scrofano also shared the main image on Twitter.
The picture depicts a conversation between Scrofano and Andras debating slogans and ends with, "Thank you #Earpers." Scrofano tweeted that Big Sign Message donated extra time because they were inspired by the fans who have been paying for the digital billboards.
Syfy ordered a fourth season of the hit show, which previously won a People's Choice Award, but production has been delayed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it's a financing issue with producer IDW.
"IDW is committed to continuing to tell the Wynonna Earp story," IDW said in a statement to THR. "Much like the fans, we are passionate about not only the series, but the comics, the characters and the overall message that the Wynonna Earp franchise carries. We are in the process of working out the details for how the Wynonna story will continue and will share new details very soon."
OK, so, who's turn is it to put a billboard up now? IDW?
(E! and Syfy are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 Premiere Tackles Bethenny's Grief, Luann in Rehab and More
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?