Jana Kramer Fires Back at Mommy Shamers Over Daughter's Temper Tantrum

by Jess Cohen | Mon., 4 Mar. 2019 10:33 AM

Jana Kramer has had enough with the parenting "advice" from social media users.

Over the weekend, the 35-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram Story to post a video of her 3-year-old daughter Jolie having a temper tantrum at the dinner table. After sharing the video, Jana received some critical comments on her Instagram page.

In one comment, a social media user suggested that Jolie's "fits" may come from "jealously" or "missing her mommy" while Jana's taking care of her and Mike Caussin's baby boy Jace.

"The whole week she was sick she got stuck w daddy so mommy could take care of Jace," the comment, which Jana posted to her Instagram Story, reads. "Maybe it's not the baby anymore syndrome."

Jana Kramer Says She's Still "Triggered" By Her Husband's Cheating Scandal in Emotional Apology

The social media user went on to suggest that Jana spend "special time" with Jolie, just the two of them, adding that it looks like Jolie is "crying out for something."

After seeing the comment, Jana took to her Instagram Story to share her thoughts.

"I know I shouldn't respond to comments, especially comments like that, but it just drives me crazy that people feel the need to comment on my pictures," Jana said. "And then it makes me upset because I'm like, I want to be able to post a temper tantrum of Jolie's, just to keep it real, and for the other moms out there, you're not alone."

"Yet, I have people trolling my page saying, 'Well, she's doing that because of this,'" Jana continued. "Like, just stop. You don't know, you don't live in this house, you don't know what's going on. Please don't tell me why my child's acting that way. Thanks."

