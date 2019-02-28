Jonas Brothers Reunite for First Song in 5 Years: Look Back at the Band's Beginnings

by Corinne Heller | Thu., 28 Feb. 2019 12:23 PM

The most exciting news of the day on Thursday was the long-rumored reunion of the Jonas Brothers!

Nick Jonas, 26, Joe Jonas, 29, and Kevin Jonas, 31, have come a long way in the five years since they announced their split; Nick is a solo artist, Joe performs with a new band, DNCE, and Kevin is busy with his real estate ventures. Kevin is also a married father of two! And Nick is also married! And Joe is engaged!

Despite their breakup as a music trio, the three remained close; after all, they are family. They all attended Joe and Sophie Turner's engagement party in 2017 and flew to India for Nick and Priyanka Chopra's wedding in December.

On Thursday, the Jonas Brothers announced they had reunited and will release on Friday a new single, "Sucker." They perform the track with James Corden on The Late Late Show's Carpool Karaoke segment. A sneak peek was released on Thursday. The group will appear on the show for a week, starting on Monday.

Check out the Jonas Brothers' beginnings and see their journey over the years.

The Jonas Brothers, American Music Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

2007: AMAs

The Jonas Brothers perform at the American Music Awards.

The Jonas Brothers, Teen Choice Awards

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

2006: Teen Choice Awards

They are so excited to be there! 

The Jonas Brothers, MTVs Total Request Live

Scott Gries/Getty Images

2006: TRL

The Jonas Brothers appear on MTV's Total Request Live. Ah the nostalgia!

The Jonas Brothers, Six Flags Magic Mountain

Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic

2007: Life Is a Rollercoaster

With a few hit singles under their belt, the Jonas Brothers celebrate their success at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, City of Hope Benefit Concert 2008

Getty Images

2008: Babies!

The Jonas Brothers appear onstage with Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus at the City of Hope Benefit Concert at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California.

Camp Rock, Demi Lovato,The Jonas Brothers, Summer Camp Movies

Disney Channel

2008: Camp Rock

The boys pose with Demi Lovato, their co-star in the Disney Channel Original Movie sequel.

Jonas Brothers, Camp Rock Premiere, 2008

Scott Gries/Getty Images

2008: Camp Rock Premiere

The boys look sharp at the premiere of their Disney Channel Original Movie.

Jonas Brothers, White House Correspondent's Dinner After Party, 2008

BILLY FARRELL/PatrickMcMullan.com/Getty

2008: White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

Our little guys are all grown up!

Jonas Brothers, Grammy Awards, 2009

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

2009: Grammy Awards

They no longer look like they're playing dress-up with those coy looks and stylish suits! The trio was nominated for their first Grammy Award, Best New Artist, but lost to Adele.

 

Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Jonas Brothers, 2010

DISNEY CHANNEL/JEFF NEIRA

2010: Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam Premiere

Nick apparently didn't get the message to wear black, but you gotta love him anyway!

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Jonas Brothers 2011

Angela Weiss/Getty Image

2011: Riding High

It looks like the brothers walked straight out of the pages of Esquire magazine! (Pictured: The boys attend the Concert For Hope at the Gibson Ampitheatre in Universal City, California.)

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas of Married To Jonas, Kelly Osbourne, Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, 2012

Dimitrios Kambouris/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images for E!

2012: Guess Who?

Mixing and mingling with taste-makers in Hollywood. Just another day in the life of the Jonas Brothers! (Pictured: The boys appear with Kim KardashianKelly Osbourne, and Danielle Jonas at E!'s 2012 Upfront event in New York City.)

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Jonas Brothers, 2013

Victor Chavez/WireImage

2013: Split

The group breaks up. In 2016, Nick said on Watch What Happens Live, "It was a very tough conversation, and it left the family kind of shaken up for a little while. I mean we were about to start a tour. We were two days from starting a tour...We're good now. I have a beautiful niece. My brother has a family. Joe's band DNCE is doing very well. It's good for everybody and it's good that it happened because I think we all grew from it, but it was very challenging for a little while."

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas

Instagram

2017: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Engagement Party

The brothers may have broken up as a musical trio, but they're still family! Come on.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Wedding

MEGA

2018: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Wedding

The trio, and younger brother Frankie Jonas, attended the multiple wedding festivities in India!

Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, James Corden, Late Late Show, Carpool Karaoke

CBS

2019: Reunion!

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas reunite for a new single, "Sucker," which they perform with James Corden on Carpool Karaoke.

  • Share
  • Tweet
