Not all heroes wear capes on the red carpet!
The countdown is officially on for the release of Captain Marvel where Brie Larson will take center stage in the lead role.
Before the film hits theatres on March 8, the stars of Marvel's latest flick are celebrating with premieres all around the world.
On Wednesday evening, the cast traveled to London where Brie stepped out in a stunning blue gown that included cut-outs at the sides and glittering gold draping.
Despite an epic train that matched the blue carpet perfectly, Brie still posed for selfies with fans and teased the upcoming movie with members of the press.
Tuesday's look comes after Brie attended the 2019 Oscars in a sexy silver high-neck dress by Celine. She completed her look with Chanel Fine jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.
Soon after, she stepped out at the Vanity Fair Oscars party where she wore a red Celine dress. Ultimately, it's just a taste of the epic red carpet looks Brie has pulled off in recent years.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Red Hot
After the show is the after party! While stepping out for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Brie wowed in a Celine dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and Chanel jewelry.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bling Bling
While attending the 2019 Oscars, the Captain Marvel star's hairstyle was created by Moroccanoil celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Giving Joy
While attending the Rodarte show at Los Angeles Fashion Week, Brie looked pretty in pink thanks to her dress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Go Red
The actress used her custom red Oscar de la Renta dress to support International Women's Day at the LA premiere of "Kong: Skull Island."
Gavan/Getty Images
Head Turner
Heads turned as Brie posed for pictures in Ralph and Russo at the London premiere of Kong: Skull Island.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Gorgeous in Green
Brie celebrated at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar party in this beautiful emerald green Ralph and Russo number.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Old Hollywood Glam
Brie mastered the Old Hollywood glam look at the 2017 Academy Awards in Oscar de la Renta.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sleek and Sexy
The actress walked the red carpet at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards in a Jason Wu gown.
REX/Shutterstock
Lady in Red
Brie kept it very classic in this red Rodarte dress at the 2017 Golden Globes.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Beautiful in Blue
This elegant and soft Gucci dress is a true show stopper, with a pop of leg for an added touch.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Silver Surfer
Brie channeled futuristic vibes in this sequined tiered Proenza Schouler dress at the 2016 Met Gala.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Eyes on the Prize
All eyes on Brie's (admittedly odd yet peculiarly stunning) skirt! Brie looked awfully pretty in this pink Emilia Wickstead two piece at the 2016 Academy Awards nominee luncheon.
John Salangsang/Invision/AP
Knotty in Blue
Brie opted for a daring Atelier Versace gown at the 2016 SAG Awards. The asymmetrical cutouts and silver knotted waistline cinch work were a pretty stiff bet on her part, but the billowing dress was anything but.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Blossoming
Brie looked understated yet glam in Gucci at the 2016 AFI Awards.
Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for PSIFF
Room to Wu
The actress gleamed in this green jewel-toned Jason Wu dress at the 2016 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Festival Awards Gala.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Golden Indeed
Brie brought home the gold in Calvin Klein Collection at the 2016 Golden Globes, in more ways than one.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
The Fine Print
Brie looked far from boring in this multi-printed Giambattista Valli dress on 2015 National Board of Review Gala black carpet.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
BBD
Brie stunned in Dolce & Gabbana the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Red Hot!
Brie's fiery rouge frock clung to her svelte curves like only a Calvin Klein dress would at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 7th annual Governors Awards in 2015.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Bedazzled Brie
Brie looked chic in Miu Miu at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Off the Shoulder
Brie ravished in Rodarte at The Gambler New York premiere in 2015.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Image
Gilded Goddess
The actress glimmered in gold Oscar de la Renta at the 2015 HFPA Annual Grants Banquet.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Cool in Canary
Brie, and Prada, brought a teeming dose of edge at the 2015 MET Gala.
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Scoop Neck Sweetheart
The actress provided a mere taste of her now far honed sartorial habits in Prada at the Begin Again premiere in 2015.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Simply Chic
Brie opted for a simple yet tailored black Maison Martin Margiela frock at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in 2014.
Mark your calendars! Captain Marvel hits theatres everywhere on March 8.