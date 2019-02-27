Bachelor in Paradise's Jade Roper Tolbert and husband Tanner Tolbert, who are expecting their second child, have revealed that she suffered a miscarriage before she got pregnant with their first.

The two revealed the news on Instagram and in a YouTube video posted on Tuesday.

"I had a miscarriage. These words have burned inside me for over three years," Jade wrote. "I was honestly so scared to share our story, because I have always had this inner voice that's said I don't matter as much, especially when it comes to my struggles or my pain. My journey with my grief has been a rollercoaster, and so I've never even known really where to start with telling others. I've also been afraid to tell people Tanner and I got pregnant on Bachelor in Paradise while filming. I've been keeping this weight for a long time, but being pregnant with our second child, all these emotions have been on the surface for me. I just felt it was time to get it out of me and share our story and honor our baby. Thank you for all the kind words, they've made me feel very loved and have made me feel less alone."

"You always hear those stories about those couples that get pregnant the very first time they have sex," Tanner says in the YouTube video. "I never thought that would be me but it was and add on top of that the fact that it happened on a TV show in a fantasy suite made things a little complicated."