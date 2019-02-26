Um, Tristan Thompson Just Liked Khloe Kardashian's Sexy Photo

by Jess Cohen | Tue., 26 Feb. 2019 12:33 PM

Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Tristan Thompson took the time to "like" Khloe Kardashian's recent Instagram post.

On Monday night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed for a series of sexy photos alongside sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. "Step up in this bitch like," Khloe captioned the sultry social media snaps.

In less than 24 hours, the Instagram post has received 4 million likes, one of them from Khloe's ex, Tristan. It was just last week that E! News learned that the Good American co-founder had called it quits with the Cleveland Cavaliers star, 10 months after welcoming their baby girl, True Thompson.

A History of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

The split news came amid reports that Tristan had hooked up with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a house party.

Those allegations, which the athlete called "fake news" in a since-deleted tweet, have greatly impacted the relationship between the Kardashians and Jordyn.

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

The 21-year-old model had been very close with the family for many years, stemming for her friendship with Kylie. The duo met through pal Jaden Smith in their early teens, becoming inseparable. Jordyn even starred alongside her BFF on E!'s Life of Kylie, and modeled for Khloe's Good American line.

"The family has done so much for Jordyn," a source told E! News of the Kardashian family's reaction. "To say they are disappointed is an understatement. She was a friend to all of the girls and they are stunned and in disbelief."

On Tuesday, Khloe sent a message to her fans on social media, thanking them for their support.

"Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you!" Khloe tweeted. "I've been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I'll be back when I'm in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another."

