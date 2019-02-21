Vanessa Marquez's family wants more answers when it comes to the actress' death.

E! News can confirm the ER star's mother filed a $20 million wrongful death claim against the city of South Pasadena.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the plaintiffs alleged that police officers "overreacted and used excessive and unreasonable force in shooting Ms. Marquez. Ms. Marquez died as a result of the shooting."

Vanessa's family also allege officers "were negligent during the events that preceded the shooting and during and after the shooting."

"I can confirm that the city received the claim," South Pasadena government spokesman John Pope said in a statement to Deadline. "The officer involved shooting is currently being investigated by two independent entities, the Sheriff's Department and L.A. District Attorney's office. We will not be commenting until the results of the investigations are complete."