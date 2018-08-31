ER Star Vanessa Marquez Killed in Police Shooting

Following the altercation, "the suspect was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. She is identified as a female Hispanic 49 years-old and resident of South Pasadena."

"The weapon recovered at the scene was a BB gun, and described as a replica semi-automatic handgun," the police later determined.

The actress is best known for her role as nurse Wendy Goldman on the '90s show ER. She had other roles in prominent movies like Stand and Deliver.

Last October, Marquez made headlines when she accused George Clooney, her co-star on ER, of blacklisting her. "Clooney helped blacklist me when I spoke up abt harassment on ER. 'women who dont play the game lose career' I did (sic)," she wrote on Twitter at the time.

In response, Clooney issued a statement that read: "I had no idea Vanessa was blacklisted. I take her at her word. I was not a writer or a producer or a director on that show. I had nothing to do with casting. I was an actor and only an actor. If she was told I was involved in any decision about her career then she was lied to. The fact that I couldn't affect her career is only surpassed by the fact that I wouldn't."

She frequently wrote about her deteriorating health on Twitter—her account has since been suspended—and Facebook. "My body has taken a hit. 6 hospitalizations in less than a year will do that to you but being in a hospital and being more afraid to close your eyes and be off guard rather than focus on the stabbing pain and incontinence will take the last of any energy you had left right out of you," she wrote on Facebook in January 2017.