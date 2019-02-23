Roma Star Yalitza Aparicio's Whirlwind Year: From Landing Magazine Covers to Becoming an Oscar-Nominated Actress

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., 23 Feb. 2019 6:00 AM

Yalitza Aparicio, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

It's no secret that Roma actress Yalitza Aparicio is living her best life.

From starring in Alfonso Cuarón's critically-acclaimed movie, which marked her film debut, to landing magazine covers and making history, the Oaxacan-born star is having an incredible year.

The 25-year-old actress' unlikely road to Hollywood is an inspiring one, considering the praise and accolades she's received the last few months. Not only did Yalitza earn a 2019 Oscars nomination (again, for her feature film debut), but she made history.

She is the first indigenous Mexican woman to receive an Oscar nomination and the second Mexican to be nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Salma Hayek was the first to earn the nomination in the same category.

The history-making moment was so remarkable, that the 52-year-old actress congratulated the Roma star after her nomination was announced.

"I'm very moved that today I am no longer alone," she said. "Congratulations @yalitzaapariciomtz for your so well deserved nomination. I hope this time you win."

Photos

Roma Star Yalitza Aparicio's Memorable Moments From Her Whirlwind Year

Yalitza also took to Instagram to share the exciting news. "Que felicidad tan grande," she wrote in Spanish, which roughly translates to "What great joy."

Yalitza Aparicio, Vogue Mexico

Vogue Mexico

Along with her Oscars nomination, the Mexican actress' first-ever magazine cover made a major splash. When she graced Vogue Mexico's cover, many pointed out that she was one of the few indigenous women to be featured in a major publication, especially on the cover.

Aparicio has landed more magazine covers and features since the January 2019 Vogue Mexico issue. More recently, she's appeared on W Magazine's Director's Cut issue, Teen Vogue's Young Hollywood Class of 2019 issue and the 25th Vanity Fair Hollywood issue.

The star doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. From the 2019 Golden Globes to The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Power 100, she's making waves—one red carpet at a time.

Scroll through our gallery to see Yalitza's whirlwind year. From her groundbreaking Vogue Mexico cover to her bright and bold ensembles, this list will give you major career and fashion inspo.

Yalitza Aparicio, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Dripping in Gold

The Roma breakout star gleams in a gold lamé gown designed by The Vampire's Wife. She attends the Vanity Fair New Hollywood party and, dare we say, her ensemble strikes gold?

Yalitza Aparicio, W Magazine Cover

Carlos Somonte/ W Magazine

Fashion Statement

The 25-year-old actress makes a major fashion statement in her W Magazine feature, which is conceptualized by Cuarón for the outlet's Director's Cut issue.

Yalitza Aparicio, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Radiant in Red

Yalitza lights up the 2019 British Academy Film Awards red carpet in a custom Alberta Ferretti gown. Her dress is simple, yet striking as it features a sweetheart neckline and an A-line silhouette.

Yalitza Aparicio

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for THR

Green With Envy

Wearing an emerald green Roland Mouret gown, the Oaxacan-born actress dazzles at The Hollywood Reporter's 7th Annual Nominees Night.

Yalitza Aparicio, Oscars Nominee Luncheon 2019

Steve Granitz/WireImage

White-Hot

The star stuns at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon wearing a posh mini-dress from Prada. The eye-catching design is adorned with colorful jewels that add oomph to her off-white cocktail dress.

Yalitza Aparicio, Directors Guild Of America Awards 2019

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lady in Lilac

At the Director's Guild of America Awards, the 25-year-old beauty brings a refreshing pop of color to the red carpet with her lilac Delpozo gown.

Yalitza Aparicio, Producers Guild Awards 2018

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bold Prints

Yalitza is not only turning heads with her breakout role in Roma, but she's keeping fans on their toes with her daring fashion. At the Producers Guild Awards, the actress opts for something unique with her bold-printed Dior dress.

Yalitza Aparicio, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Perfectly Pink

The actress oozes with glamour at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards. She wears a perfectly pink princess-esque gown from Prada.

Yalitza Aparicio, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Silver Sparkler

Looking like a modern-day Cinderella, Yalitza attends the 2019 Golden Globe Awards in a lustrous silver lamé gown by Miu Miu. If you look closely, the dress has star embellishments and sequins.

Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ABC/Randy Holmes

Flower Power

In bloom! The Oaxacan-born star brightens up Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show with her whimsical Novis dress. Looking like bouquet of flowers, Yalitiza's gown features petal designs in white, yellow, purple and black.

ESC: Best Dressed, Yalitza Aparicio

MARIO GUZMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A Star Is Born

The 25-year-old star stuns at the Mexico premiere of Roma in a Tiffany-blue gown. To celebrate the film in her home country even more, she wears a dress by Mexican designer Sandra Weil.

Yalitza Aparicio, Vogue Mexico

Vogue Mexico

Making History

The actress graces the cover of Vogue Mexico and makes waves as one of the few indigenous women to be featured in the publication.

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma Premiere

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix

Blushing Beauty

The Oaxacan beauty looks effortlessly elegant in a Valentino gown at the Los Angeles premiere of Roma.

Yalitza Aparicio, The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment 2018

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Hello, Sunshine!

The star brings the sunshine to The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Power 100 luncheon. The bright yellow, flower-printed dress is by Novis.

Yalitza Aparicio, Governors Awards 2018

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Power of Pink

Yalitza makes a splash at the Governors Awards ceremony in an electrifying pink Sachin & Babi gown.

Yalitza Aparicio, Hollywood Film Awards 2018

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for HFA

Peach Perfect

The actress takes home the New Hollywood award at the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards. She rocks a salmon-pink Oscar de la Renta dress.

Yalitza Aparicio, Venice Film Festival 2018

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Roses Are Red

The 25-year-old beauty attends the 75th Venice Film Festival in a gorgeous multi-colored, long-sleeve gown.

The Mexican beauty will hit the 2019 Oscars red carpet and ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 24.

