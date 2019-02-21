Giada de Laurentiis is serving more than just food at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival... she is serving looks.

The 48-year-old chef and her daughter Jade Marie escaped to the sunny beaches of Miami, Fla. for some quality time on Thursday afternoon. Clad in a plunging blue swimsuit and over-sized sunglasses, the TV personality frolicked in the gentle waves with 10-year-old. Her cherry red nails perfectly complimented her neon swimsuit and pink lip gloss.

She later changed into a flowing pink dress with floral designs to host an Italian-themed dinner. Her 1.3 million Instagram followers got a peek at the festivities taking place in the vibrant city on her Story, where videos of yummy plates and more were shared.

Later in the week, Giada will be hosting yet another event centered around the Italian cuisine she is so famous for. The lucky attendees will be able to taste a specially curated menu of Giada's favorite dishes, in addition to the perfectly paired wines.