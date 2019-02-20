The View Sets the Record Straight on Whoopi Goldberg Possibly Hosting the 2019 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., 20 Feb. 2019 11:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Whoopi Goldberg, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sit back and enjoy this conspiracy theory, ladies and gentlemen.

Speculation has started spreading on social media that Whoopi Goldberg could potentially be a host for this Sunday's 2019 Oscars.

And although The View has made it clear in recent episodes that she has been absent from the table because she's battling pneumonia, some still aren't convinced.

But on Wednesday morning's episode, Joy Behar set the record straight once and for all about her beloved co-host.

"Whoopi is still out. She's not feeling well and there are all these conspiracy theories on the internet that she's not really sick. She's secretly preparing to host the Oscars," Joy explained. "Let me just set the record straight right now, okay? Whoopi is on maternity leave. I'm sorry. It was a miracle."

Photos

Oscars' Most Memorable Hosts

Oh, did we mention Joy is a comedian? Yes, it's a joke people. But all kidding aside, Whoopi remains under the weather with a rep for the ABC talk show confirming to E! News that the longtime co-host really is battling pneumonia.

"She's actually recovering from pneumonia. That's what she had. It's a serious thing. I don't think she's going to be able to host the Oscars and I'm sure she's very disappointed," Joy explained during "Hot Topics." "She's not really even well enough to host this show right now much less the Oscars. I saw her last night and she's very funny still and we had big laughs. She's getting there. She's on the mend, so we miss you Whoopi."

Meghan McCain also added that the conspiracy started because of Peter Knegt's messages on social media.

When Peter heard his name mentioned on the show, he couldn't help but react online.

"Was your name mangled on @TheView this morning because you made up a conspiracy theory about Whoopi Goldberg hosting the Oscars that's probably not true. CAUSE MINE WAS!  (also @MeghanMcCain it's KA-NET)," he joked on Twitter.

As for Sunday's 2019 Oscars also airing on ABC, the show will go on without a host. But expect plenty of your favorite stars including Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek and more.

The View airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings online.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Whoopi Goldberg , The View , 2019 Oscars , Joy Behar , Oscars , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner

Inside Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Once "Unmatchable Relationship"

Beyonce, Jay Z, Meghan Markle, BRIT Awards

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Enlist Meghan Markle to Help Accept 2019 BRIT Award

Meghan Markle

How Amal Clooney and Serena Williams Threw Meghan Markle the $80,000 Baby Shower of Her Dreams

The Case Against Adnan Syed

The Trailer for HBO's The Case Against Adnan Syed Shows What Came After Serial

Ariana Grande, Billboard Women in Music 2018

Brit Awards 2019: Complete List of Winners

Salma Hayek, Gucci Show, Milan Fashion Week 2019

Salma Hayek Turns Fashion Week Into a Family Affair as Her Daughter Makes Rare Public Appearance

Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods

Everything We Know About the Drama Between Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.