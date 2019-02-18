Chrissy Teigen Chipped Her Tooth While Filming Family Feud

by Lena Grossman | Mon., 18 Feb. 2019 7:07 PM

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Watch What Happens Live

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Did Chrissy Teigen just reach peak Chrissy Teigen?

The 33-year-old model revealed on Twitter and Instagram that she and her husband John Legend recently filmed an episode of Family Feud. Survey says: it sounds like it got pretty intense.

Teigen posted a photo of herself wearing a short green dress and clear heels while laughing at something. "I can't say if we won or lost family feud but we definitely brought a flask, I definitely chipped a tooth and there was definitely a record set," she captioned the photo.

Well now we're intrigued!

There are some logistical questions here, too. Did it happen in this order? Did she chip her tooth before breaking into the flask? Or after setting a new record? Tell us more, Chrissy!

Andy Cohen took a moment to comment on Teigen's dental news and wrote, "You chipping a tooth is iconic."

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

The Lip Sync Battle host teased the filming in a tweet on Feb. 15, and it was clear from her message that this would be a Family Feud episode of epic proportions. 

She wrote on Friday, "breaking: john and I are taping family feud against the cast of F--KING @PUMPRULES Sunday!!!!"

Fellow Pump Rules cast members also showed their excitement on Twitter by retweeting the message and leaving some comments about it. Katie Maloney wrote, "I'm so friggin excited!!!!!!"

Her team consisted of Legend, his brother, Teigen's mom and her sister. Luna and Miles: maybe you'll be on next time.

That same day, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model posted videos of her team getting in trivia shape by asking each other Family Feud-type questions. It didn't necessarily go as well as she had hoped.

 

"oh my god we are f--ked," she captioned one video.

Teigen said in another video, "I'm bailing."

Her team is clearly already off to a great start.

One can only hope modern dating is a category during their game. Or pizza. If so, it's clear Teigen would sweep that in a heartbeat. 

