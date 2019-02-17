When it comes to pranking Miley Cyrus, her fiancé Liam Hemsworth can't stop...and he won't stop. He's just being Liam!

Since they first started dating in 2010, the 29-year-old Australian actor has enjoyed catching the 26-year-old off-guard and scaring her for fun. In recent months he has appeared to increase his pranks on Miley, which he often posts on Instagram.

"I just don't know why I haven't caught onto this but it's like, I don't know he's around every corner," the singer had said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in May. "He's around a lot of corners."

Just like Miley has a penchant for posting NSFW tributes to her now-husband on social media, Liam's prank videos are his way of showing just how much he loves his wife.

A lot has changed for the couple since the Isn't It Romantic star began sharing these short clips online. In November, the duo announced they lost their home in Malibu's destructive wildfire. About one month later, they tied the knot at their home in Tennessee in a surprise and intimate wedding just before Christmas.

Just because they're officially Mr. & Mrs. Liam Hemsworth, that doesn't mean the 29-year-old Australian is leaving his pranking days in his pre-married life.