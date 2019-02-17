Liam Hemsworth Can't Stop Pranking Miley Cyrus: Watch His Best Pranks

When it comes to pranking Miley Cyrus, her fiancé Liam Hemsworth can't stop...and he won't stop. He's just being Liam!

Since they first started dating in 2010, the 29-year-old Australian actor has enjoyed catching the 26-year-old off-guard and scaring her for fun. In recent months he has appeared to increase his pranks on Miley, which he often posts on Instagram.

"I just don't know why I haven't caught onto this but it's like, I don't know he's around every corner," the singer had said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in May. "He's around a lot of corners."

Just like Miley has a penchant for posting NSFW tributes to her now-husband on social media, Liam's prank videos are his way of showing just how much he loves his wife.

A lot has changed for the couple since the Isn't It Romantic star began sharing these short clips online. In November, the duo announced they lost their home in Malibu's destructive wildfire. About one month later, they tied the knot at their home in Tennessee in a surprise and intimate wedding just before Christmas.

Just because they're officially Mr. & Mrs. Liam Hemsworth, that doesn't mean the 29-year-old Australian is leaving his pranking days in his pre-married life.

On Feb. 15, Liam shared a "little gem" of a video on Instagram and promised Miley as well as the rest of his 12.4 million followers that he'll "never stop." 

In this particular clip, Liam pulls up in an ATV-type vehicle and prompts Miley to get in. "I'm skeptical," the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer said as he pulled up and told her to "jump on in."

They rode around for a few moments and it's clear Liam had something devious hiding up his sleeve because he kept smiling at the camera very slyly. Miley eyed him like she knew something was coming, just not when.

He screamed his high-pitched scream and stopped the ATV while Miley subsequently buried her head in her hands. 

That's true love for you!

On Aug. 31, Liam posted a video of scaring Miley while waiting for her around a corner in a dark room, prompting her to hurl obscenities.

"Liam!" she shouts. "He is so f--king annoying!"

"Please excuse Miley's foul language," Liam wrote. "Got her good on this one. Almost felt bad...almost."

Here are some more of Liam's best pranks:

August 2018: Earlier this week, Liam shared on Instagram a video of him pranking Miley in a car—one of his favorite methods. Wearing a camouflage mask, Liam suddenly hits the brakes, scaring Miley in the process.

"Gets her every time," he wrote.

July 2018: Liam lets out a massive shriek while driving Miley in a car, prompting her to promise to "beat the s--t" out of him.

April 2018: Liam jumps in front of his fiancée as she reaches the end of a staircase and enters the room.

"She love when I do this," he captions the Instagram video.

"F--k you!" Miley replies. "I hate you, I'm going to cry!"

She later said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I was already scared. That was what was so annoying. I was putting—and this was bad, I know that it's May, and I was putting our Christmas decorations away finally. I like lights, and I like shiny things and elves, and they just live for like a whole summer. So now it was time, May 1, Christmas has gotta go."

"So I was already in this really creepy basement and so I was coming up to say, 'Oh my god, that basement is so scary,' and then he jumped out at the worst time," she said.

April 2018: This was a great months for Liam-Miley pranks. There he is, driving her in a car, the two of them fist-pumping along to 21 Savage's "Bank Account" playing on the stereo when he suddenly grabs her, yelling, "OH S--T!"

"I f--king hate when he does this s--t," she captioned the video.

August 2016: Liam does the scare-Miley-in-the-car trick while the two are singing Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself."

When asked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! if she tries to get Liam back for his pranks, Miley said, "I'm obviously loud and so I'm not very good at scaring people."

However, she did enlist professional help to prank Liam back in 2012: She got him good on an episode of Punk'd; she had a pair of naked people jump into their car after they got out for a few minutes and then had police intervene.

(This article was originally published on Sept. 1 at 12:37 p.m.)

