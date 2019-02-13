How you doing, Wendy Williams?

It's been 55 days since the acerbic talk show host last showed up to work, marking the longest time in The Wendy Williams Show history that it has gone on without its titular star outside of planned hiatuses. For fans of Williams who just long for her signature brand of tea-sipping gossip, it's felt like nothing short of an eternity. And everyone seems to have a theory on what's really going on.

Officially, Williams' absence began when she announced she'd be missing her planned return to work on January 7 for what was to be her first brand-new episode of 2019. That decision to push back her return came after the host missed a Dec. 17 taping, only to return the following day to host new episodes through the end of that week. When her odd on-air behavior during the Dec. 20 episode, which saw the 54-year-old host looking visibly uncomfortable and, at times, having trouble speaking, sparked criticism and concern, she revealed that she'd fractured her shoulder in an undisclosed accident and, though she would not need surgery, she was taking pain medication to power through and attempt to deliver the goods.