The Wendy Williams Show/FOX
by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Dec. 20, 2018 4:58 PM
The Wendy Williams Show/FOX
Wendy Williams has issued a sincere apology for worrying viewers of her daytime talk show.
On Thursday's episode of Wendy, the 54-year-old host looked visibly uncomfortable and at times had trouble speaking, causing many fans to question her wellbeing. Two days ago, Wendy revealed she had fractured her shoulder in an undisclosed accident, but insisted she was "on the mend" and not in need of surgery.
In a statement posted to her Instagram page, Wendy acknowledged the "less than stellar show" and blamed her behavior on having to take pain medication.
"I'm on your TV screens every day wanting to spread laughter, entertainment and cheer," she wrote. "As I reported earlier in the week, I have a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell. I've never broken a bone or experienced a fracture in my life. In the key place where the fracture is, and trying to scurry around and do too much, I am now paying the price."
In doing so, Wendy revealed, she was forced to take pain medication for the first time ever. She explained, "I did that to power through and try to deliver a great show for you, against the better judgement of the many people around me who genuinely care for my well-being. I really do ride or die for my craft and give 200 [percent]."
Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for Thurgood Marshall College Fund
Additionally, Williams attributed the issues to her having Graves' disease, an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid.
"Needless to say," she continued, "whatever today's performance was with the legendary The Lox, who said such nice things, I have no regrets and I appreciate everyone's genuine concern for my wellness and care."
Wendy concluded, "I promise you a better Wendy in 2019. I will get some much needed rest and healing over these next couple of weeks. (Yes I am definitely juicing over the next couple of weeks). Sorry again. I love you all. Happy Holidays!"
In February, Williams took a 3-week break from the talk show to focus on her health. Upon her return, she sat down with Good Morning America to discuss the terrifying ordeal.
"If there's one thing that I could request from my Wendy watchers," she assured, "Please don't ask me how I feel. When I see you in the grocery store, when I see you in the streets, please don't ask me how I feel with the woo-woo-woo and the puppy eyes. Because then I'm going to snap: 'How do you feel?' You know? I'm not that girl. I'm Wendy. Come on, now!"
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 Trailer Promises the "Real Story" Is More Shocking Than the Headlines
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?