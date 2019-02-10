Miley Cyrus Walks the 2019 Grammys Red Carpet In This Daring Yet Sophisticated Look

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., 10 Feb. 2019 4:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Miley Cyrus, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus is making the 2019 Grammy Awards a family occasion... and doing it with sass!

Days after Liam Hemsworth made headlines when he revealed Miley took his last name following their Dec. 2018 nuptials, the pop star stepped out with her parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, in support of music's biggest night. 

Of course, Miley is no rookie when it comes to this star-studded ceremony (she's attended an impressive six different Grammys over the years) so there's no doubt her parents are getting the VIP treatment by their daughter's side. Not to mention, Billy is a pretty famous guy in the music world, too. 

The 26-year-old turned heads in a showstopping black suit from designer label Mugler's pre-fall collection. Cyrus upped the glam factor of the otherwise understated pantsuit with a pair of strappy heals and white gold and diamond earrings by Loree Rodkin. As for the "Malibu" singer's glam routine, she tousled her dirty blonde locks to the side for a relaxed, yet beautiful look. 

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

And while Miley is not a nominee this year, she is poised to take the stage for an all-star tribute that will have Staples Center on their feet. 

The pop songstress will perform alongside Katy PerryShawn MendesMaren MorrisKacey MusgravesLinda Perry and others in honoring Dolly Parton. Additionally, she's poised to join Shawn when he performs hit song "In My Blood."

Enjoy the evening, Miley!

To see the full list of tonight's winners, which will be updated throughout the evening, click here!

Watch E! this Monday for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Miley Cyrus , Liam Hemsworth , Couples , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kylie Jenner, Camila Cabello and More Stars Prove Pink Is Very Much on Trend at the 2019 Grammys

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Lady Gaga Rocks Grammys 2019 With Sizzling Performance of "Shallow"

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lady Gaga Gives New Meaning to ''Dance Like Nobody's Watching'' at 2019 Grammys

Drake, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

The Grammys Cut Drake's Mic Before He Could Finish His 2019 Best Rap Song Acceptance Speech

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Cardi B's Dramatic Entrance at the 2019 Grammys Is Truly Iconic

Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Alicia Keys Covers "Killing Me Softly" and More Hits in Unforgettable Grammys Performance

Nikki Bella Total Bellas 404

Nikki Bella Is Sick of Being Judged Over Artem Chigvintsev Friendship as She Gets Back Into Dancing on Total Bellas

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.