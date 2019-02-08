by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Feb. 8, 2019 1:10 PM
She's just being Miley—Miley Hemsworth that is!
Less than two months after the singer confirmed her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, fans of the couple are learning more about their special day and love story.
During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan Friday morning, Liam confirmed that Miley took his last name.
"She will still be known as Miley Cyrus but she took my name, which is great. I think that was one of the best things about it," he shared with Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa. "I didn't ask her to take my name and she was like of course I'm taking your name."
Liam added, "I'm like, 'That's awesome, that's really good.'"
Back in December, the Hollywood pair said "I Do" in Tennessee. Family and close friends witnessed the bride wear a gorgeous Vivienne Westwood dress. Miley would ultimately share a couple of pics on Instagram.
"We never wanted to do anything too extravagant or big," Liam explained while supporting his upcoming movie Isn't It Romantic. "We know how we feel about each other but we just wanted to do something simple, organic and just basically immediate family. It was a really nice day."
And as many newlyweds know, there's something special when you can start calling your significant other husband and wife.
"It's become a little bit more normal but the first couple of weeks—It's only been a month and a half or something—but the first couple of weeks was really fun to be wife and husband," he gushed. "I just have her in as a wife in my phone now."
While fans are still speculating about whether or not the newlyweds will both attend the 2019 Grammys, there's no debate that Miley will absolutely put on a special performance Sunday night.
The "Malibu" singer will perform with Dolly Parton, Linda Perry and Maren Morris at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
