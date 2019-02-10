EXCLUSIVE!

Meghan Trainor Gushes Over Married Life With Daryl Sabara at 2019 Grammys

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., 10 Feb. 2019 3:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's newlywed glow is shining bright at the 2019 Grammys!

The pop star and actor, who tied the knot over the 2018 holiday season, caught up with E!'s Ryan Seacrest on all things married life, and spoiler alert... they're head over heels in love with this next chapter of their lives together. 

"I'm just extra obsessed with him and he's extra romantic about everything," the 25-year-old gushed, teasing with a smile, "It's gross!" 

Daryl chimed in, "It's way more relaxing now because it's locked in." 

After exchanging vows in front of their nearest and dearest last December, the couple embarked on a honeymoon, which they followed up with a less conventional "familymoon" in Bora Bora. So what was Meghan and Daryl's experience ringing in their marriage with each other's parents by their sides? 

"That was the best part," the "All About That Bass" songstress revealed to Ryan. 

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

"That was the best part," the "All About That Bass" songstress revealed to Ryan. 

Daryl Sabara, Meghan Trainor, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Couples

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"I loved being with Daryl alone, but the familymoon was all the best memories of my entire life," she confessed. 

The Spy Kids alum couldn't help but agree, calling Meghan's pops the "father of the century." 

Meghan is no stranger to the Grammys stage, having won Best New Artist in 2016. This time around, she's just there to have a great time and celebrate her fellow peers in the music industry. 

Enjoy the evening, lovebirds!

Watch E! this Monday for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Trainor , 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Red Carpet , Music , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kylie Jenner, Camila Cabello and More Stars Prove Pink Is Very Much on Trend at the 2019 Grammys

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Lady Gaga Rocks Grammys 2019 With Sizzling Performance of "Shallow"

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lady Gaga Gives New Meaning to ''Dance Like Nobody's Watching'' at 2019 Grammys

Drake, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

The Grammys Cut Drake's Mic Before He Could Finish His 2019 Best Rap Song Acceptance Speech

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Cardi B's Dramatic Entrance at the 2019 Grammys Is Truly Iconic

Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Alicia Keys Covers "Killing Me Softly" and More Hits in Unforgettable Grammys Performance

Nikki Bella Total Bellas 404

Nikki Bella Is Sick of Being Judged Over Artem Chigvintsev Friendship as She Gets Back Into Dancing on Total Bellas

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.