Nicki Minaj is showing some love to her girl Ariana Grandein her new song "Bust Down Barbiana."

The rapper once again shut down any rumors of a feud between her and the pop princess when she gave Ariana a shout-out on her newly-released remix. Nicki raps, "Killing everybody beat, thank u, next Ariana."

For some reason, some people took Nicki's reference to Ariana's hit song as a shade, which forced the "7 Rings" singer to take to Twitter to address the song. "there will never be anything but love between us ever," the songstress shared. "she's been there for me (in real life) every time i've needed somebody & i'll always be there for her. we love each other. bet."

Nicki saw Ari's tweet and provided further evidence that there is no beef between the two star's. She commented, "Not more than you've been there for me behind the scenes. Love you. For life."