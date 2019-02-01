Nicki Minaj Seemingly Shades Drake and the Grammys in "Hard White" Music Video

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 6:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nicki Minaj

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Another Friday, another music video throwing shade. 

Nicki Minaj's music video for her Queen track, "Hard White," officially dropped on Friday and, as to be expected, it immediately got the Internet chattering, decoding and collecting any possibly shady moments to further dissect. 

Perhaps the easiest to miss was what appeared to be a shot taken at Drake in the form of a scorpion in pieces. Not to fret, eagle-eyed fans honed in on the split-second imagery (blink and you can miss the two quick shots) and spilled the tea on Twitter. 

Photos

Nicki Minaj's Epic Concert Costumes

As Minaj raps "Got these b----es shook, they shocked, no stun gun" in the visual, a scorpion appears in full form and then in pieces in the following frames, seemingly a nod to Drake, whose fifth studio album was titled Scorpion

"Just killed another career, it's a mild day. #hardwhite #endeddrake," one fan tweeted. 

"Finish him," another wrote online, along with a clip of the moment. "#HardWhite #HardWhiteMusicVideo."

Hoever, it's unclear if Minaj is dissing her fellow rapper or just having some fun. She also name-dropped Drake on "Barbie Dreams," rapping "Drake worth a hundred milli, always buying me s--t/But I don't know if the p---y wet though or if he crying and s--t." 

"With 'Barbie Dreams,' you guys do know that is not a diss, right? You do know that the people I said on 'Barbie Dreams'… I said things about people who I know can take a joke and who I know can't be emotional with it," she previously clarified on Beats 1. "It is what it is."

Hard White Music Video, Nicki Minaj

Youtube

Whatever the case, she does also seem to throw shade at the Grammys with a shot of a gramophone matching a Grammy statue as she raps, "I'm the trophy of the game, everybody tryna win me."

Despite dropping Queen during the eligibility period, she was completely snubbed for this year's ceremony. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nicki Minaj , Music , Music Videos , Drake , Grammys , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gina Rodriguez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Heather Morris, Glee

12 Times Birthday Girl Heather Morris Stole the Show on Glee as Unicorn-Lover Brittany S. Pierce

Harry Styles

It's the Sign of the Times, Harry Styles Is 25! Vote for His Best Song to Celebrate

Maroon 5

9 Surprising Facts About Maroon 5 You Need to Know Before They Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson, Super Bowl 2004

Inside Janet Jackson's Infamous Super Bowl Wardrobe Malfunction and Its Even More Complicated Aftermath

Harry Styles, 25th Birthday

25 Essential Things You Should Know About Harry Styles

Dixie Chicks Ex-Husband Contests Prenup for $60K a Month

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.