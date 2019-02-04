Fan Bingbing Returns to Social Media After Mysterious Disappearance

Fan Bingbing has officially returned to social media, sharing a post on Instagram for the first time in over eight months.

The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to share two selfies with her fans, captioning the post, "祝大家新春快乐、平安健康！爱你们。." The caption translates to, "I wish you all a happy New Year, safe and healthy! Love you."

Bingbing last shared a post on Instagram in May 2018, around the same time she disappeared from the public eye. As fans grew worried for the star in September, reports started to surface that Bingbing was involved in a possible tax evasion scandal in China.