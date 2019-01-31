Tom Hanks and Tim Allen Get Emotional as They Wrap Up Toy Story 4

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., 31 Jan. 2019 11:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tom Hanks, Woody, Buzz Lightyear

Getty Images, Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock

Get the tissues ready!

Tom Hanks took to Instagram on Wednesday to show a picture of himself recording his final line for Toy Story 4.

"Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4," he captioned the post. "We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond. Hanx." 

However, he wasn't the only one to say farewell. Tim Allen also took to Twitter that day to reflect on his last day of recording for Buzz Lightyear for the film.

"Finished my Buzz for Toy Story 4 today and it got emotional," the space ranger character tweeted. "Wonderful full body story. You are all going to love the work this incredible team at Pixar created. We are all going to love this story....man it's got everything."

In addition, he teased there would be another sneak peek for the movie this Sunday.

Photos

All the Animated Movies Disney Is Remaking as Live-Action Features

This wasn't the first time the stars had gotten emotional over the film. During an interview with The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, Hanks opened up about how he struggled to get through his lines. 

"The way you record Toy Story is you're in a room with the team that has created it. When I went in for my last day of recording, I wanted to have my back to them. Because, usually, you're facing them. So, you can look right up and you can talk about it. But I didn't want to see them, and I wanted to pretend they couldn't see me. When I realized what they were going for, I realized, 'Oh, this is a moment in history.'"

Hanks and Allen aren't the only ones returning for this next chapter. Annie Potts is also coming back to reprise her role as Bo Peep, who was notably absent from Toy Story 3. In addition, there are some new stars joining the cast. For instance, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele are playing two carnival toys named Ducky and Bunny.

 

The movie hits theaters this summer.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tom Hanks , Disney , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Riverdale

The CW Renews 10 Shows All At Once

Michael Rapaport, Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Why Michael Rapaport Isn't Apologizing to Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson After Mocking Them

Jennifer Hudson, 2015 Academy Awards Oscars

Jennifer Hudson Set to Perform at 2019 Oscars 12 Years After Dreamgirls Win

Derek Jeter, Hannah Jeter

Derek and Hannah Jeter Welcome Baby No. 2: Find Out Her Unique Name

Jenni J-Woww Farley, Roger Mathews

A Timeline of JWoww and Roger Mathews' Divorce Drama

Chris Brown

Chris Brown Shares Photo of the "Most Important Women in My Life" After Rape Allegation

Empire, Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett's Family Breaks Silence on ''Violent and Unprovoked Attack'' in Emotional Statement

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.