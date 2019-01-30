Jermaine Jackson, brother of the late Michael Jackson, reiterates that the allegations of child sexual abuse two men make against the King of Pop in a new documentary are untrue and is pleading to the public to let the late King of Pop rest in peace.

The film, which focuses on accusations by Wade Robson and James Safechuck, premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival on Friday and drew emotional reactions from the press and other viewers. Michael's estate had denounced the documentary before its release. In a new interview on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, Jermaine said he is "1,000 percent sure" of his brother's innocence.

"Because Michael was tried by a jury, and he was acquitted on all of this because there was no real evidence, there was nothing there," he said. "Our family are tired. We're very tired. Let this man rest. He did a lot for the world. Let him rest. There is no truth to this documentary."