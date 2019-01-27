John Krasinski Cries Tears of Joy During Emily Blunt's Acceptance Speech at the 2019 SAG Awards

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., 27 Jan. 2019 6:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2019 SAG Awards, Show, Candids

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Cue the waterworks! 

John Krasinski cried tears of joy at the 2019 SAG Awards for his wife Emily Blunt as she took home the Actor award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her role in A Quiet Place. She beat out Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, Amy Adams and Margot Robbie.

Blunt and Krasinski were both surprised, shocked and overjoyed when Chris Pine announced her name as the winner. The Jack Ryan star embraced her with the biggest hug, cheered and gave her a standing ovation as the Mary Poppins Returns star made her way to the stage.

The love and adoration was hardly one-sided. Krasinski wrote, directed and starred in the film and it was the first time the two of them had worked on a film together. During her acceptance speech, Blunt praised her husband for his hard word and left him in tears. 

Photos

SAG Awards 2019: Best Dressed Stars

"I'm so moved and completely lost for words and unprepared," Blunt began her speech.

She then paid homage Krasinski in the majority of her remarks. "I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly," she said.

While all of this was going on, he clapped, blew a kiss and welled up with emotion. 

John Krasinski, 2019 SAG Awards

TNT

"You are a stunning filmmaker," she continued. "I'm so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you. Thank you for giving me the part. You would have been in major trouble if you hadn't."

These two praise each other constantly in their respective acceptance speeches. At the 2019 Golden Globes, Krasinski channeled his inner Meryl Streep and became a viral meme when he cheered on Blunt while she presented Mary Poppins Returns at the show.

The 39-year-old actor spoke about Blunt at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards when A Quiet Place took home the trophy for Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie.

Well, be still our beating hearts because he gushed over his wife while saying his thank you's. "I got to make a movie about a love story and a love letter to my kids. I got to do it with the love of my life by my side, so I'm pretty sure it doesn't get much better than that," he told the cheering crowd. The two of them then shared a hug before walking off stage.

These two really do know how to pull at our heartstrings. 

Stay up-to-date with the full list of 2019 SAG Award winners here.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 SAG Awards , Awards , Emily Blunt , John Krasinski , SAG Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Rent Live, Idina Menzel

Rent Live Reunites Entire Original Cast For Breathtaking Finale

Bradley Cooper, Gloria Campano, SAG Awards 2019

The Real Reason Why Irina Shayk Didn't Attend the 2019 SAG Awards With Bradley Cooper

Chadwick Boseman, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

The Biggest Jaw Droppers From the 2019 SAG Awards: First Time Winners, Black Panther's Big Prize and More

Michael Douglas, Glenn Close, SAG Awards

You May Have Missed These Reunions at the 2019 SAG Awards

Brennin Hunt, Rent Live

16 Best Memes About Rent Live, Which Was Mostly Not Live

Mackenzie Hancsicsak, 2019 SAG Awards

This Is Us' Mackenzie Hancsicsak Sold Girl Scout Cookies at the 2019 SAG Awards

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards

These Pics Are Proof That Lady Gaga Is the Life of the Party at the 2019 SAG Awards

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.