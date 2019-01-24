Matthew McConaughey Doesn't Remember Going Full Frontal in Serenity

Global Road Entertainment
by Jess Cohen | Thu., 24 Jan. 2019 9:45 AM
Matthew McConaughey wasn't aware that he went full frontal for his new movie.
The Oscar winner appeared on The Late Show on Wednesday night, where he talked to host Stephen Colbert about his new film, Serenity. In the thriller, McConaughey stars as a fishing boat captain who gets tracked down by his ex-wife, played by Anne Hathaway, who has an urgent request for him. During his interview with McConaughey on Wednesday, Colbert addressed the nudity in the film.
"You are buck naked in this movie," Colbert said to the 49-year-old star.
"That's what I keep hearing," McConaughey replied as the audience cheered. "I'm going to the premiere tonight and I gotta see if there's a new edit or a new cut of this film that I haven't seen."
"I know there was topless," he continued. "And I've even got people coming up going, 'Oh my God, it's a great scene, full frontal.' And I'm like, 'What? Was it really? Was I?''
"Speaking of bourbons...it'll be the first time we know if I'm a Savage Cock or a Longbranch," McConaughey cheekily added, referring to his and the host's drinks of choice.
Take a look at the video above to see a preview of McConaughey's Serenity nudity!
Serenity hits theaters on Jan. 25.
