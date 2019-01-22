Johnny Depp has new evidence that he believes will prove he never beat his then-wife Amber Heard.

This evidence will be used in Depp's libel case against the U.K. tabloid, The Sun, which ran an article by Dan Wootton that called the star a "wife-beater." The story also criticized J.K. Rowling for allowing the actor to continue to star in the Dangerous Beasts franchise, despite reports of his alleged abusive behavior.

In a statement to E! News, the actor's attorney, Adam Waldman, revealed, "Today we filed a partial list of evidence that we will use to disprove the fraudulent underlying allegations against Mr Depp."

Included in the filing were references to "dozens of video security tapes," as well as "eyewitness statements, newly discovered sworn affidavits and deposition transcripts from 2016, and text messages between the Sun and their #metoo source."

Waldman added, "We continue to take profound witness statements in this matter."