Life for Lauren Sanchez used to be a lot simpler.

Boring? No. Rife with at least one big secret? Perhaps. But simpler? No doubt.

And then last week, world's richest man Jeff Bezos, he of the $140 billion dollar Amazon fortune, announced that he and his wife MacKenzie Bezos were divorcing after 25 years. And suddenly, Sanchez's world—and the public's interest in it—grew exponentially.

Immediately after the Bezos' released their joint statement making clear their intention to go their separate ways, multiple reports began to surface, claiming that the Amazon CEO had been secretly dating the former TV news anchor, with the National Enquirer releasing texts purportedly sent between Bezos and Sanchez, revealing the alleged true nature of their relationship.

And just like that, the (alleged) other woman role was filled and a narrative was born. And everyone was asking, "Just who is this woman swept up in Bezos' orbit?"