This Is Us loves itself a slow burn mystery, but not this time.

Just two episodes after we learned that Jack's little brother not only survived the Vietnam war but is still alive, we're going to get to the bottom of exactly what happened there and how we got to Nicky living in secret in Pennsylvania. Now that Kevin and Zoe have his address and the knowledge that Jack had known his brother was still alive, the secrets are all going to come out.

"So next week, everything is going to be answered about Nicky," showrunner Isaac Aptaker told E! News. "We're going to tell exactly what happened with him and Jack, why Jack said he was dead when he wasn't, what everyone knew when... It's such a cool episode, and it has so many answers, and that's when people are going to be really satisfied."

"This is the opposite of a slow burn," he continued when we were honestly a little shocked. "This is exactly what happened, this is everything I need to know, a packed hour."

While Aptaker couldn't tell us what role Nicky will play on the show going forward, but he could say that what we'll learn about Nicky will put Jack into a whole new perspective.