The Pearsons are in for quite a shock when their adventures continue in season three of This Is Us. In the midseason finale, Kevin (Justin Hartley) learned his uncle didn't die during the Vietnam War, then viewers learned Nicky is in fact alive and well, living in Pennsylvania.

"The questions about how you deal with that, does he become part of the family? Do you bring him into the fold? What's his condition, how's he doing? Why did our father even tell us he was dead when he's not? All those questions get answered, it's a lot to unpack," Hartley told E! News at the Critics' Choice Awards about the Nicky storyline.

Milo Ventimiglia, the late Jack Pearson on This Is Us, said the Tuesday, Jan. 15 episode is a "really, really beautiful episode."