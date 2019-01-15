Forget handing out roses for a moment. Colton Underwood is reflecting on a relationship way before his Bachelor fame.

The reality TV star stopped by the LadyGang podcast and chatted with Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek and Becca Tobin about his life both pre- and post-Bachelor. According to the new leading man, the hardest part of it all is "the virginity talk." He also said he "always dated to marry." Plus, those shirtless shower scenes that we always see as a preview for the rest of the season? Shooting that took all day.

Prior to meeting 30 single women at Bachelor Mansion and vying for Becca Kufrin's heart a few months before that, Underwood dated Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman from 2016-2017. In a very candid moment during the podcast, he told the LadyGang hosts that Raisman was his "first love." The ladies asked about the former football player's "worst heartbreak" and he confirmed that it "wasn't on the show."

"While it was confusing and hard in the beginning, it also taught me a lot about myself: what I need, what I want, what I can do better in a relationship," he said of his time together with Raisman. "It was a big step for me. It was really tough."