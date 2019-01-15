More than a year after the last episode of season two aired, the third season of Pamela Adlon's Better Things is here—and we've got your first look.

It looks like Sam Fox's (Adlon) life is as messy/realistic/funny as ever, which is what viewers have come to know and love about the acclaimed series. She's working, she's mothering, she's getting mistaken for a hooker?! Get ready, E! News as your exclusive first look at the Better Things season three trailer.

"There's mean girl issues with my youngest and birth control with my oldest, and then cruelty from my middle daughter," Adlon's character says in the trailer below. "And then, there's my own mom, who, I'm pretty sure, she has a mental something disorder, and I am definitely going through menopause, yet I still get my period and I have a beard so, yeah, it's a lot, and some mornings I just—"