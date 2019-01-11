Logan Paul is back in the headlines.

A year after the controversial YouTube star came under fire for posting footage of what appeared to be a dead body after an apparent suicide in Japan's Aokigahara forest, the 23-year-old star is once again being criticized for his actions. This time, Paul sparked backlash after revealing a bizarre resolution for March.

As he shared on his Impaulsive podcast on Wednesday, he and co-host Mike Majlak are currently vegan and sober. "January is sober vegan January and then February…."

"Is fatal February," Majlak added, meaning they would be consuming steaks and drinking alcohol. As for March, "It's male-only March," Paul said.

"We're going to attempt to go gay for just one month," he explained.