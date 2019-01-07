Dick Cheney's Daughter Reacts to Christian Bale's "Satan" Comment at the Golden Globes

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., 7 Jan. 2019 11:53 AM

Christian Bale, Dick Cheney

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images, Vallery Jean/WireImage

When it comes to Christian Bale's acceptance speech, one famous family wasn't exactly cheering.

During Sunday's 2019 Golden Globes, the actor received the honor of Best Actor for his portrayal of former Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice.

"Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role," he joked when discussing his character on stage. "[Director Adam McKay] said, 'I've got to be somebody who can be absolutely charisma-free and reviled by everybody.' So he went, 'Oh, that's got to be Bale."

While we're not sure if Dick's family was watching, his daughter Liz Cheney heard about the acceptance speech and decided to sound off on Twitter.

Photos

Golden Globe Awards 2019 Winners

"Satan probably inspired him to do this, too," Liz shared on Twitter when sharing an old article centered around the actor's personal life. "Christian Bale arrested for 'assault on mother and sister'| The Independent."

At the time of the arrest, Christian's reps released a statement denying the accusations.

"Christian Bale attended a London police station, on a voluntary basis, in order to assist with an allegation that had been made against him to the police by his mother and sister. Mr. Bale, who denies the allegation, cooperated throughout, gave his account in full of the events in question, and has left the station without any charge being made against him by the police," his rep shared. "At this time, there will be no further comment by Mr. Bale."

Christian ultimately celebrated his big win both on and off stage. In fact, he's nominated for a 2019 SAG Awards that is scheduled to air later this month.

"What a bunch of lucky buggers we are, to make a life out of doing something that we love," Christian shared during his acceptance speech before referring to his kids as "banana and burrito."

Be sure to watch E! News on Monday, Jan. 7 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special followed by the telecast on NBC.

TAGS/ Christian Bale , 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Movies , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
