Aaliyah's mother Diane Haughton is speaking out amid allegations that the singer had a sexual relationship with R. Kelly when she was underage.

A former back-up performer named Jovante Cunningham alleges in the new Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly that she saw Aaliyah and the rapper having sex. At the time of the supposed encounter, R. Kelly was 27 and Aaliyah 15.

In the first episode, Cunningham described what she purportedly witnessed between the two while on tour. "We were out on the road with Aaliyah," she said. "On a tour bus, there really aren't many confined spaces. When you get on the bus there are bunks and so these bunks have little curtains you can pull at night if you don't want anybody to see you sleeping."

She explained that people on tour were "laughing" and at one moment, "The door flew open on the bus. Robert was having sex with Aaliyah." R. Kelly's real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly.

What she apparently saw amounted to "Things that an adult should not be doing with a child."

Haughton spoke out on Wednesday and called Cunningham a "liar."